Dead & Company Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Supergroup Dead & Company have announced their plans to embark on a tour in 2021.
The 31-date trek will kick off on August 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wrap up with a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29, 30, and 31. The trek will also make stops in New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, and more cities throughout the U.S.
Dead & Company consists of John Mayer, the Grateful Dead's members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, as well as Jeff Chimenti.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. local time.
Like most of the acts worldwide, the band was forced to cancel their 2020 summer tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dead & Company 2021 Tour Dates:
August 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 18 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 20 - New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 23 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 3 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 5 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
September 7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 10 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 13 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
September 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 17 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 18 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
October 6 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
October 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 15 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
October 22 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
October 23 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
October 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
(Photo: Danny Clinch)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News