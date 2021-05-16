Thai Stock Market Tipped To Extend Its Gains On Monday

The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 40 points or 2.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected especially from the technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the energy producers and weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 1.35 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,549.48 after trading between 1,532.29 and 1,558.86. Volume was 34.663 billion shares worth 97.358 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.30 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.42 percent, Asset World dropped 0.85 percent, Bangkok Asset Management retreated 1.63 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 1.70 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.93 percent, BTS Group gained 0.58 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 1.72 percent, Delta Technology sank 0.83 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.22 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.92 percent, PTT perked 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.75 percent, SCG Packaging advanced 0.92 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.87 percent, TTB Bank gave away 0.88 percent and Bangkok Expressway, Gulf, PTT Oil & Retail and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened well into the green on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 360.73 points or 1.06 percent, while the NASDAQ surged 304.98 points or 2.32 percent to end at 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 spiked 61.35 points or 1.49 percent to close at 4,173.85. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen earlier in the week.

A Commerce Department report showing retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March may also have eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial output in the U.S. increased less than expected in April, while the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in May.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product later today; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.3 percent on quarter and down 4.2 percent on year.

