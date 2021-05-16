Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Add To Its Winnings

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 620 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,025-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected especially from the technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and stocks, while the properties were mixed and the oil companies were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 308.87 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 28,027.57 after trading between 27,715.88 and 28,064.01.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies soared 4.29 percent, while AIA Group surged 6.29 percent, Alibaba Group plummeted 4.03 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 1.84 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 0.58 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 3.11 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.98 percent, CITIC added 0.35 percent, CNOOC lost 0.35 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 10.44 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.32 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Wharf Real Estate both tanked 1.90 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.81 percent, Longfor increased 0.11 percent, Meituan plunged 3.02 percent, New World Development improved 0.12 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.09 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 2.90 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rallied 1.97 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 1.93 percent and China Resources Land and Sands China were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened well into the green on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 360.73 points or 1.06 percent, while the NASDAQ surged 304.98 points or 2.32 percent to end at 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 spiked 61.35 points or 1.49 percent to close at 4,173.85. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen earlier in the week.

A Commerce Department report showing retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March may also have eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial output in the U.S. increased less than expected in April, while the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in May.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.

