China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green On Monday

The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,490-point plateau and it's likely to pad its score again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected especially from the technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the cement companies, financial shares and property stocks, while the resource stocks were down on profit taking.

For the day, the index jumped 60.84 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 3,490.38 after trading between 3,422.56 and 3,490.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 40.57 points or 1.80 percent to end at 2,293.87.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.76 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.43 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 3.35 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.41 percent, China Life Insurance skyrocketed 9.01 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 2.28 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shed 0.56 percent, Yanzhou Coal plunged 3.61 percent, Anhui Conch Cement jumped 1.69 percent, PetroChina sank 0.85 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.90 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.14 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.28 percent, Poly Developments perked 1.41 percent, China Vanke improved 0.71 percent, China Fortune Land was up 0.57 percent and Beijing Capital Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened well into the green on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 360.73 points or 1.06 percent, while the NASDAQ surged 304.98 points or 2.32 percent to end at 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 spiked 61.35 points or 1.49 percent to close at 4,173.85. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen earlier in the week.

A Commerce Department report showing retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March may also have eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial output in the U.S. increased less than expected in April, while the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in May.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.

Closer to home, China will release a raft of data later this morning, including April figures for industrial production, fixed asset investment, retail sales and unemployment.

Industrial production is tipped to rise 9.8 percent on year after jumping 14.1 percent in March. FAI is called higher by n annual 19.0 percent, slowing from 25.6 percent in the previous month. Retail sales are expected to spike 24.9 percent on year, down from 34.2 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.3 percent.

