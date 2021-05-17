Japan GDP Data Due On Tuesday

Japan is on Tuesday scheduled the release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to fall 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year after rising 2.8 percent on quarter and 11.7 percent on year in the three months prior. Capex is called higher by 1.1 percent on quarter, slowing from 4.3 percent in the previous three months.

Japan also will see March results for its tertiary industry index; in February, the index rose 0.3 percent on month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 4. At the meeting, the RBA kept its policy stance unchanged at the record low 0.10 percent as widely expected and said it will review the asset purchase program at its July meeting. The bank raised its growth projections and lowered the unemployment rate forecast.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.