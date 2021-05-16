Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.7% On Month In April

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and up from the downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in March (originally 0.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 3.6 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.1 percent and up sharply from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.5 percent on month and 8.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 2.4 percent on month and 15.1 percent on year.

Economic News

