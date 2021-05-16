Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level near 14-month highs, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. Gold miners are leading the gainers in the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 46.40 points or 0.66 percent to 7,060.60, after touching a high of 7,065.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 52.90 points or 0.73 percent to 7,292.30. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are edging down 0.4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is losing more than 1 percent. Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed, with oil Search and Beach energy gaining more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.4 percent. Santos is edging down 0.4 percent.

The big four banks are higher. National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.2 percent each, while Westpac is edging up 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Appen are gaining almost 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is flat. Xero is adding nearly 4 percent.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices climbed on Friday. Newcrest Mining is gaining more than 2 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining are adding more than 4 percent each. Evolution Mining is up almost 4 percent and Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 5 percent.

In other news, the board of casino giant Crown Resorts has officially rejected the improved $8.3 billion takeover offer from US private equity group Blackstone as it undervalued the company. Meanwhile, Crown is still considering the merits of a $12 billion merger proposal with rival the Star Entertainment Group. Crown and Star Entertainment shares are edging up 0.2 percent each.

Shares in Incitec Pivot are plunging more than 6 percent after the fertiliser and chemical company reported a profit for the first half that halved to $123.8 million from last year, due to unexpected plant outages in the US. Revenue also declined 6.7 percent to $1.72 billion from last year.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.775 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong advance.

The major averages ended the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 360.68 points or 1.1 percent to 34,382.13, the Nasdaq soared 304.99 points or 2.3 percent to 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 surged up 61.35 points or 1.5 percent at 4,173.85.

The major European also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.

