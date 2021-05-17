India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In April

India's wholesale prices increased in April, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index increased 10.49 percent year-on-year in April, following a 7.39 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 9.05 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 10.16 percent annually in April, following a 6.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 7.58 percent in April, following a 5.28 percent growth in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices accelerated 20.94 percent in April, following a 9.7 percent rise in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 9.01 percent in April, following a 7.34 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 4.83 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.86 percent in April.

