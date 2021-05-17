Greece Unemployment Rate Grew In January

Greece's jobless rate rose in January, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to 16.0 percent in January from 15.6 percent in December. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.4 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 56,779 persons to 714,809 in January from 771,588 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 43.4 percent in January from 31.9 percent in the same month last year.

The employment decreased by 162,384 to 3.76 million persons in January from 3.922 million a year ago

