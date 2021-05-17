Renewed Consolidation Expected For Singapore Shares

The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 150 points or 4.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,080-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the properties and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 24.67 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 3,079.69 after trading between 3,027.38 and 3,087.20. Volume was 1.79 billion shares worth 1.59 billion Singapore dollars. There were 331 gainers and 144 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 1.05 percent, while CapitaLand gathered 1.71 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rallied 2.01 percent, City Developments increased 0.97 percent, Comfort DelGro and Venture Corporation both gained 1.27 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.46 percent, DBS Group shed 0.31 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.64 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.78 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings both jumped 2.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust perked 1.58 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.54 percent, SATS added 1.36 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 4.19 percent, Singapore Airlines spiked 3.11 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.10 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering improved 1.08 percent, SingTel climbed 2.16 percent, Thai Beverage soared 3.73 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 0.75 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 2.75 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.42 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

