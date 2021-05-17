Win Streak Likely To End For China Stock Market

The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, jumping almost 90 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,520-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index gained 27.24 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,517.62 after trading between 3,490.14 and 3,530.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 26.46 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,320.33.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.19 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.22 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.20 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.48 percent, Jiangxi Copper jumped 1.69 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 1.70 percent, Yanzhou Coal dropped 0.81 percent, PetroChina was up 0.22 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.68 percent, Anhui Conch Cement advanced 0.98 percent, Baoshan Iron lost 0.49 percent, Gemdale was down 0.18 percent, Poly Developments improved 0.29 percent, China Vanke perked 0.18 percent, China Fortune Land sank 2.28 percent and Beijing Capital Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis