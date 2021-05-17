Hong Kong Shares Likely To See Mild Selling Pressure

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 480 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,200-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the oil companies, properties and stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 166.52 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 28,194.09 after trading between 28,074.14 and 28,268.39.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 0.47 percent, while AIA Group added 0.68 percent, Alibaba Group rose 0.39 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 0.70 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 2.53 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.13 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.28 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 0.74 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.42 percent, CITIC slid 0.35 percent, CNOOC shed 0.70 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 0.18 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.95 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 0.82 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 1.00 percent, Longfor jumped 1.44 percent, Meituan surged 4.18 percent, New World Development was up 0.37 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 2.82 percent, Xiaomi Corporation climbed 1.16 percent, WuXi Biologics accelerated 2.27 percent and Sands China, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Hong Kong & China Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

