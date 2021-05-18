European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

Labor market statistics from the UK and flash GDP estimates from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is scheduled to release GDP data for the first quarter. The had expanded 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2020.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in three months to March.

In the meantime, trade balance figures are due from Statistics Norway.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from Hungary and Slovakia are due. Hungary's economy is forecast to shrink 3.7 percent annually in the first quarter.

Half an hour later, Dutch GDP, consumer spending and foreign trade figures are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for March. The surplus totaled EUR 4.75 billion in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash GDP and external trade data. The economy is expected to contract 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, as initially estimated.

