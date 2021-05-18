Japan Tertiary Activity Grows In March

Japan's tertiary activity rose for the first time in four months in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The tertiary activity index rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.3 percent decrease in February.

Among the individual components, wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, -related services, retail trade, real estate, medical, health care and welfare, goods rental and leasing, and information and communication increased in March.

Meanwhile, finance and insurance, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water declined.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose 0.5 percent in March, after a 5.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

