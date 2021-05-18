Finland Economic Output Expands In March

Finland's economic output grew in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national rose a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.7 percent decline in February, which was revised from a 0.6 percent fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 0.6 percent monthly in March, after a 0.4 percent growth in the prior month.

Data showed that the primary production grew about 4.0 percent annually in March. Secondary production declined by about 2.0 percent, while services production gained by around 2.0 percent from a year ago.

In the first quarter, output grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent quarterly.

On a yearly basis, output declined a working-day adjusted 0.3 percent in the first quarter.

