Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the recovery from the weakness seen early in the previous session.

Stocks regained ground after an early move to the downside on Monday but still ended the day in negative territory. The major averages partly offset the notable rebound seen to close out the previous week.

After falling by as much as 200 points, the Dow ended the day down by just 54.34 points or 0.2 percent at 34,327.79. The Nasdaq slid 50.93 points or 0.4 percent to 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.3 percent to 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders are likely to closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

The Fed has repeatedly signaled that it believes the increase in inflation largely reflects "transitory factors," although the spike in consumer prices reported by the Labor Department last week still helped trigger a sell-off on Wall Street.

The pullback seen on the day came after the rebound seen last Thursday and Friday lifted the major averages off their lowest closing levels in over a month.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing its index of regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a more than three-year high in the previous month.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index dipped to 24.3 in May from 26.3 in April, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity.

Economists had expected the index to slip to 23.9 after reaching its highest level since October of 2017 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders released a separate report showing homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held stable in the month of May.

The report showed the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 83 in May, unchanged from April. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.

Despite the lower close by the major averages, gold stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 5.5 percent to its best closing level in over six months. The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

A notable increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to strength among energy stocks. Computer hardware stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 1.5 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

On the other hand, software, utilities and biotechnology stocks moved to the downside, offsetting the strength seen in the aforementioned sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.35 to $66.64 a barrel after jumping $0.90 to $66.27 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after spiking $29.50 to $1,867.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $6 to $1,873.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.92 yen compared to the 109.21 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2222 compared to yesterday's $1.2152.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, as investors hunted for bargains after a recent sell-off on worries about inflation and a surge in cases in a number of Asian countries.

Traders also looked ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for more cues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rising 0.32 percent to settle at 3,529.01.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 399.72 points, or 1.42 percent, at 28,593.81. Singapore and Hong Kong have officially deferred plans to launch a quarantine-free travel bubble as the highly transmissible strain of Covid-19 that surfaced in India becomes more prominent among the growing number of unlinked cases.

Japanese shares posted strong gains as investors went bargain hunting in beaten-down stocks. The Nikkei average jumped 582.01 points, or 2.09 percent, to 28,406.84, recovering from a four-month low hit last week. The broader Topix index closed 1.54 percent higher at 1,907.74.

Investors shrugged off relatively disappointing GDP data showing that the shrank more than expected in the first quarter as a result of slow vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 infections.

Recruit Holdings soared 7.2 percent after the staffing firm provided a strong outlook for the current financial year. Similarly, lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.3 percent after issuing an upbeat forecast for the current year.

Department store firm J.Front Retailing rallied 3.2 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi surged 3.6 percent as authorities started accepting online bookings for older people to receive COVID-19 vaccines at large state-run centers in Tokyo and Osaka.

Australian shares rose for a third straight session as higher iron ore and bullion prices helped lift miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 42.40 points, or 0.60 percent, to 7,066 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 43.30 points, or 0.60 percent, at 7,299.10.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rallied about 2 percent after iron ore prices rose on a continuing surge in steel output.

Gold miner Evolution Mining surged 4.9 percent and Northern Star Resources added 2 percent as inflation jitters and a weaker dollar helped push bullion prices to a 3-1/2-month high.

Banks ANZ and NAB gained over 1 percent after upbeat RBA minutes. Energy stocks rose broadly after an overnight rise in oil prices while tech shares ended on a mixed note.

Building products group James Hardie Industries slumped 4.5 percent after warning of inflationary pressures.

Seoul stocks rebounded from a decline in the previous session as investors sought to pick up oversold tech and semiconductor shares, tracking a rebound in Taiwan's stock market.

The benchmark Kospi climbed 38.53 points, or 1.23 percent, to 3,173.05 ahead of a national holiday on Wednesday for Buddha's Birthday. No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix gained 3 percent. Steelmaker POSCO surged over 5 percent on hopes of rising steel prices.

Europe

European stocks advanced on Tuesday in light of easing of various pandemic-related restrictions.

Germany has decided to allow vaccinated travelers or people who have recovered from the virus to skip testing and quarantine.

The French government is moving forward with its plans to almost completely end coronavirus restrictions by June 30.

Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell again, reinforcing market expectations that the economy will bounce back strongly, helped by its fast pace of vaccine rollout and plans to ease lockdown measures.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent to 443.85 after ending flat with a negative bias on Monday. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent.

Switzerland-based hearing aids maker Sonova Holding jumped 9 percent. The company expects strong growth in 2021, thanks to a market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top insurer Generali gained 1.2 percent after its Q1 profit beat expectations.

German leasing business Grenke jumped more than 17 percent. The company announced it has received unqualified audit opinion for the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

French utility Engie surged 4.2 percent after backing its 2021 financial guidance and reaffirming its dividend policy.

Bouygues shares fell 1.3 percent. Groupe TF1, Groupe M6, Groupe Bouygues and RTL Group said that they have signed agreements to enter into exclusive negotiations to merge the activities of Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 and create a major French media group.

Commodity-related stocks were moving higher in London, with miners Anglo American and Glencore both rising about 2 percent. Oil firm BP Plc added 1.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell was up 1.3 percent.

Vodafone slumped 6.5 percent after the mobile operator missed market expectations with a 1.2 percent in full-year adjusted earnings.

Soft drinks maker Britvic rallied 3.3 percent. The company reinstated its dividend, despite reporting a decline in first-half profit and revenue.

Software company Micro Focus jumped 4.7 percent. The company said its first-half performance was set to be ahead of market views.

Real estate investment trust Land Securities fell about 1 percent after reporting a wider loss for full year.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands advanced 1.4 percent after it reported a modest rise in first-half revenue and backed annual outlook.

In economic releases, the euro zone economy shrank by 0.6 percent sequentially in the three months to March of 2021, the second estimate showed - matching expectations. Year-on-year, the bloc's GDP dropped by 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

Separately, the region's employment fell by 0.3 percent and 2.1 percent on sequential and annual basis, respectively in the first quarter of 2021.

Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower in the first quarter despite the national lockdown, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

The jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage points to 4.8 percent in the first quarter. This was also below economists' forecast of 4.9 percent.

At the same time, the employment rate was estimated at 75.2 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 11 am ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give introductory remarks before a virtual "Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks" conference.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan to due to moderate "Policy Session 2: Is the Financial System's Backbone, the U.S. Dollar, Also a Transmitter of Stress?" before the conference hosted by the Atlanta Fed at 11:05 am ET.

At 12:30 pm ET, Bostic is due to give closing remarks before the virtual "Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks" conference.

