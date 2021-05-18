COVID Cases Down In All 50 US States

President Joe Biden announced that for the first time since the pandemic began in the United States, positive cases are down in all 50 states.

Speaking at a news conference on his administration's COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program, Biden said he can't promise that things will continue this way, and warned that states with low vaccination rates may see this progress reversed.

"Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses," he added.

Citing vital national Covid statistics, the President said, "Every day, the light at the end of that tunnel is growing brighter."

"In less than four months, we've gone from less than 6 percent to 60 percent of adults in America with at least one shot. We're seeing the results in people's lives and in their livelihoods."

COVID-related deaths are down by 81 percent and at their lowest levels since April 2020.

The United States reported one of the lowest numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths in nearly a year on Monday. With 25030 new infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 33,747,439, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

A comparatively lower 369 COVID-related deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 600,533.

Fifteen states reported no Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. Those states are Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A total of 27,202,309 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.

About 158 million people in the United States, which includes 60 percent of the country's adults, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Out of them, nearly 124 million people are fully vaccinated, according to data published by CDC.

India on Monday became the second country to record the grim milestone of more than 25 million infections. Even as daily cases continue to fall in the country, COVID deaths rose by an all-time daily record of 4,329 on Monday.

Japanese doctors have called on the Tokyo Olympic Games organizers to cancel the mega sports event as coronavirus cases surge in the host country. Protests are mounting in Tokyo demanding the cancelation of the Olympic Games.

