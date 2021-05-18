Win Streak May End For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower on sliding crude oil prices and concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index added 7.86 points or 0.50 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,591.32 after moving as low as 1,580.25. Volume was 5.836 billion shares worth 3.151 billion ringgit. There were 812 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata gathered 1.36 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.94 percent, Dialog Group plunged 2.03 percent, Digi.com surged 3.61 percent, Genting rallied 2.13 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.48 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.65 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.56 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.49 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.27 percent, Maxis jumped 1.51 percent, MISC gained 0.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 2.14 percent, PPB Group and Maybank both perked 1.08 percent, Press Metal and RHB Capital both lost 0.38 percent, Public Bank tumbled 1.64 percent, Sime Darby soared 3.21 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.67 percent, Telekom Malaysia spiked 2.80 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.81 percent, Top Glove advanced 0.95 percent and Supermax was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Tuesday but accelerated into the red as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 267.13 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 34,060.66, while the NASDAQ lost 75.41 points or 0.56 percent to end at 13,303.64 and the S&P 500 fell 35.46 points or 0.85 percent to close at 4,127.83.

The soft finish from Wall Street indicated concerns ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April monetary policy meeting later today, which may provide clues for plans of monetary tightening.

Strong earnings announcements from Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) helped keep the undertone positive early on in the session, but the mood turned cautious as the day progressed and stocks started paring gains on selling pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showed housing starts in the U.S. tumbled in April, while a separate report showed that building permits rose roughly as expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, weighed down by signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks. Traders were also weighing global energy demand prospects amid the continued surge in cases in Asian countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.78 or 1.2 percent at $65.49 a barrel.

