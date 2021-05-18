New Zealand PPI Outputs Rise 1.2% On Quarter In Q1

Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 1.2 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - after rising 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

Producer price inputs climbed 2.1 percent on quarter following the flat reading in the previous three months.

The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 17.4 percent; petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 12.2 percent; and dairy cattle farming, up 5.1 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 28.7 percent; dairy product manufacturing, up 4.7 percent; and petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 9.3 percent.

Farm expenses rose 1.0 percent and capital goods added 0.6 percent.

