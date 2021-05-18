Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 0.6% In Q1

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, the WPI advanced 1.5 percent - beating forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Wages in the private sector were up 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year, while public sector wages gained 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year.

