Kia's Electric Crossover EV6 To Debut In U.S. Early Next Year

Kia will debut its all-new 2022 EV6 electric crossover across the U.S. early next year, with the GT model arriving in late 2022.

The South Korean automaker will initially offer a maximum of 1500 units of a special EV6 First Edition by advance reservation at Kia.com starting June 3.

In the U.S., Kia plans to offer the EV6 with either a rear-wheel drive that runs on a 58.0 kWh battery at up to 167 horsepower or hp or a 77.4 kWh battery at up to 218 hp, while the performance GT model has all-wheel drive and runs on a 77.4 kWh battery at up to 576 hp. The estimated zero-to-60 mph performance will range from less than 3.5 seconds to 5.1 seconds.

It also comes with the World's first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW.

The advanced battery system enables the convenience of ultra-fast charging. It offers an extended all-electric range (AER) of up to a targeted 300 miles across several configurations.

The vehicle is powered by an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese battery pack. It all comes together with help from Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP that supports batteries from multiple manufacturers.

The EV6 offers a modern and eco-friendly cabin with a spacious, flat floor design, with 27.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind 60/40 split-folding second row and 53.5 cubic feet of cargo space with second row folded down.

The EV6 also offers a wide array of standard and available features such as the Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, wide sunroof, 20-inch wheels and premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

The introduction of EV6 signals the U.S. launch of Kia's 'Plan S' strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026, the company said in a statement.

Kia revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of its battery electric vehicle EV6 in March.

According to Kia, the EV6 has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the Kia Telluride, and compares with the width of a Ford Mustang Mach E and the wheelbase and ground clearance of a Tesla Model Y.

In a separate press release, Kia said that Kia America will replace Kia Motors America and Kia North America will replace Kia Motors North America.

According to Kia, the new logo resembles a handwritten signature and will continue to roll out on all 2022 vehicles. The design of the new logo is simple but dramatically effective. The rising movement of the two diagonal strokes are accentuated by beveled ends and reveals an unexpected subtext, "Ki," or "to rise."

