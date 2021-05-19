European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer price figures for April. Consumer price inflation is expected to double to 1.4 percent from 0.7 percent in March.

UK output prices are forecast to rise 3.5 percent annually after rising 1.9 percent in March. Input price inflation is seen at 9.0 percent versus 5.9 percent a month ago.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association releases Europe's new car registrations data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area revised consumer price data for April. The harmonized inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.