Japan Industrial Production Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose less than estimated in March, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in March. In the initial estimate, industrial production rose 2.2 percent.

Shipment grew 0.4 percent monthly in March. According to the initial estimate, shipment rose 0.8 percent.

Inventories gained 0.4 percent in March versus 0.1 percent growth in the initial estimate.

Inventory ratio grew 0.2 percent in March. In the initial estimate, inventory ratio declined 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production increased 3.4 percent in March. According to the initial estimate, output gained 4.0 percent.

Capacity utilization grew 5.6 percent monthly in March and advanced 7.3 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

