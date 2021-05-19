Malta HICP Inflation Remain Steady In April

Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March.

Education cost gained 15.0 percent yearly in March and prices for clothing and footwear grew 2.5 percent.

Prices for , and recreation and culture rose by 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 2.9 percent in April.

