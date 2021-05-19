Cyprus HICP Rises In April

Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices increased in April, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in April.

Prices for clothing and footwear increased 5.1 percent annually in April and those of transport rose 5.0 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and recreation and culture gained by 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in April.

For the January to April period, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

