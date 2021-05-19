Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For South Korea Shares

Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for the Buddha's birthday, the South Korea stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 130 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,170-point plateau although it's looking at a red light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on growing concerns over rising inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks, industrials and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index climbed 38.53 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 3,173.05 after trading between 3,135.38 and 3,176.40. Volume was 774.38 million shares worth 13.71 trillion won. There were 571 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.61 percent, while KB Financial perked 1.55 percent, Hana Financial rallied 1.72 percent, LG Electronics increased 1.69 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.98 percent, Samsung SDI climbed 1.28 percent, Naver gathered 1.60 percent, LG Chem accelerated 2.44 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 3.08 percent, S-Oil gained 2.36 percent, SK Innovation added 1.46 percent, POSCO surged 5.04 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.16 percent, KEPCO improved 1.48 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.76 percent, Kia Motors was up 1.72 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened firmly in the red on Wednesday, pared some of the losses but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 164.62 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 33,896.04, while the NASDAQ eased 3.90 points or 0.03 percent to end at 13,299.74 and the S&P 500 fell 12.15 points or 0.29 percent to close at 4,115.68.

The lower open on Wall Street preceded the release of minutes from the FOMC's latest meeting, which showed that members debated whether or not increasing inflation may be more than "transitory."

The minutes also showed that the central bank may start to discuss when to start rolling back asset purchases, especially as the country continues to make headway against Covid-19.

The European Central Bank could decide to scale back its emergency bond-buying program as early as next month.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles, and on worries about outlook for energy demand from Asian countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $2.13 or 3.3 percent at $63.36 a barrel.

