Japan Has Y255.3 Billion Surplus In April

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 255.3 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 140 billion following the downwardly revised 662.2 billion yen surplus in March (originally 663.7 billion yen).

Exports surged 38.0 percent on year to 7.181 trillion yen, beating forecasts for a gain of 30.9 percent after climbing 16.1 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 12.8 percent to 6.925 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 8.8 percent and up from 5.8 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

