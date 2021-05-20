European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's producer price data for April is due. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 5.1 percent from 3.7 percent in March.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for March. The current account surplus totaled EUR 25.9 billion in February.

In the meantime, wage data is due from Poland. Economists forecast corporate sector wage growth to rise to 10.4 percent in April from 8 percent in March.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Industrial Trends survey results for May.

Economic News

