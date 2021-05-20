Indonesia Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Indonesia's trade balance swung to surplus in April, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of $2.194 billion in April versus $372.1 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $1.0 billion.

In March, the trade surplus was $1.566 billion.

Exports grew 51.94 percent year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a rise of 41.0 percent.

Imports rose 29.93 percent annually in April. Economists had forecast a increase of 29.81 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 0.69 percent and imports declined 2.98 percent in April.

