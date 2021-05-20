Estonia Producer Prices Increase In March

Estonia's producer prices increased in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in April.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in April.

Compared to March, producer prices was affected the most by rising prices in the manufacturing of wood and wood products, fabricated metal products and plastic products, Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

"At the same time, falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and wearing apparel had an opposite impact on the index," Sokman said.

Import prices rose 1.5 percent monthly in April and gained 9.4 percent from a year ago.

Export prices grew 1.3 percent monthly in April and increased 9.9 percent yearly.

