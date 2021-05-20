Poland Average Gross Wages Rise In April

Poland's average gross wages rose in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in April and amounted to 5805.72 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 10.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages decreased 2.1 percent in April.

Average paid employment rose 0.9 percent annually in April and amounted to 6316.9 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 0.2 percent in April.

