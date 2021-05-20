Taiwan Export Orders Tops Expectation

Taiwan's export orders increased more that expected in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Export orders advanced 42.6 percent year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a 32.6 percent growth.

Orders for mineral products accelerated 152.8 percent in April and those of basic metals and articles thereof surged 86.0 percent. Orders for transport equipment, and plastics and articles thereof grew 78.7 percent and 73.7 percent, respectively.

Demand for machineries gained 54.0 percent and those of electronic products increased 51.5 percent. Bookings for chemicals and textile products rose by 44.8 percent and 43.5 percent, respectively.

Bookings for others gained 43.1 percent and those of optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus grew 34.5 percent. Orders for information and communication products rose 23.8 percent and electrical machinery products climbed 6.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 2.4 percent in April.

Economic News

