Hong Kong Jobless Rate Declines In April

Hong Kong's unemployment rate decreased in April, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in three months to April from 6.8 percent in three months to March.

The underemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 12,300 to 247,500 in February to April. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 21,800 to 126,600.

Total employment increased about 7,900 to 3.622 million in three months to April.

"The labor market saw some improvement lately as the local epidemic receded," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.

"Considering that the receipts of many labor-intensive sectors are still far below the pre-recession levels, the labor market will take time to attain a more visible recovery," Law said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.