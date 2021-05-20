Eurozone Construction Output Increases In March

Eurozone's construction output rose in March after falling in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The construction output grew 2.7 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.0 percent fall in February. In January, construction output increased 0.7 percent.

Production in building construction grew 1.3 percent monthly in March and output in civil engineering gained 9.4 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output accelerated 18.3 percent in March, after a 5.4 percent decline in the prior month.

In the EU27, construction output rose 2.7 percent monthly, and gained 14.9 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the biggest increase were recorded in Hungary, Germany and Slovakia, while the decrease were observed in France, Sweden and Spain.

