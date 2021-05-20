South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.6% In April

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - slowing from the upwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in March (originally 0.9 percent).

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products sank 2.9 percent on month, while prices for manufacturing products climbed 1.1 percent, utilities rose 0.6 percent and services were up 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 5.6 percent, slowing from the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.