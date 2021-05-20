Australia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 59.9 In May - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in May, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Friday with a survey record manufacturing PMI score of 59.9.

That's up from 59.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New export orders rose as international demand for both Australian goods and services expanded at accelerated rates. Specifically, overseas demand for services increased at the fastest pace on record. With the strong demand being sustained in May, companies also saw their backlogs of work increase. The rise was the fourth in successive months and the steepest in the survey history.

The survey also showed that the services PMI eased to 58.2 from 58.8 in April and the composite fell to 58.1 from 58.9.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.