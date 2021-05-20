Japan Overall Inflation Slips To -0.4% In April

Japan fell further into deflation as overall consumer prices were down 0.4 percent on year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and communications said on Friday - after slipping 0.2 percent in March.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was steady at -0.1 percent on year.

Individually, prices for food, fuel, medical care and communication were all lower - while housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation were higher.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.4 percent and core CPI sank 0.5 percent.

Economic News

