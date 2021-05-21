European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to grow 4.5 percent on month, slower than the 5.4 percent increase in March.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France flash PMI data for May. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 53.7 from 51.6 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite output survey results are due. The composite PMI is seen rising to 57.1 in May from 55.8 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to publish Eurozone flash PMI data. The composite output index is expected to climb to 55.1 in May from 53.8 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Italy's industrial turnover data is due for March.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to remain unchanged at 60.0 in May.

