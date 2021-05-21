Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In May

The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in May, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -9 in May from -14 in April. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

Among components, the economic climate index rose to -24 in May from -32 in April. The assessment of the future economic climate was more positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose 1 in May from -2 in the previous month.

