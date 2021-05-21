Malaysia Inflation Rises In April

Malaysia's consumer prices increased in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index grew 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 27.0 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.1 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.9 percent.

Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance, and miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in April.

