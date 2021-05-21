Italy Industrial Turnover Rises In March

Italy's industrial turnover rose in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Industrial turnover rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent monthly in March, after a 0.2 percent increase in February.

Turnover from the domestic market and foreign market increased 2.0 percent, each in March.

Among the main industrial grouping, capital goods surged 3.0 percent in March. Energy and intermediate goods increased 2.3 percent, each.

Meanwhile, consumer goods dropped 0.8 percent.

Industrial turnover rose a calendar adjusted 38.1 percent yearly in March, following a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.

Volume turnover increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in March and grew 34.4percent from a year ago.

