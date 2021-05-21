Hong Kong Inflation Rises In April

Hong Kong's consumer prices increased in April, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The composite consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in March.

Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index increased 0.3 percent yearly in April, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, overall price pressures should stay mild in the near term as the local is still operating below its capacity," a government spokesman said.

