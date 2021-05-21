Ireland Wholesale Prices Decline Slows In April

Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices decreased 7.0 percent annually in April, following a 10.1 percent decline in March.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 0.4 percent monthly in April and fell 7.4 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent in April and grew 0.5 percent from the previous year.

