New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release Q1 figures for retail sales, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, retail sales were down 2.7 percent on quarter and up 4.8 percent on year.

Singapore will provide April numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation tipped to rise 2.0 percent on year - up from 1.3 percent in March. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 0.9 percent, accelerating from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will see April figures for unemployment, industrial production and retail sales. In March, the jobless rate was 3.72 percent, industrial production was up 16.78 percent on year and retail sales advanced an annual 12.05 percent.

Economic News

