Ashley McBryde Announces Headlining 'This Town Talks Tour'

Ashley McBryde has revealed dates for her headlining tour for the second half of 2021 and early 2022.
"AAAAAND we're back," McBryde said. "I've been waiting so long to be able to say that. We've missed you all so much, there aren't even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let's be together and make some damn music!"
The 37-date "This Town Talks Tour" will kick off on June 12 from Roanoke, Virginia, and wrap up on January 15 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Supporting performers on select dates include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick, and Ray Fulcher.
McBryde will also make her first headlining appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium for two nights, supported by Lainey Wilson on Thursday, August 26, and Caylee Hammack on Friday, August 27.
Tickets are on sale now.
Ashley McBryde's This Town Talks Tour Dates:
June 12 - Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges
July 16 - Lake Charles, LA @ Gold Nugget Grand Event Center
July 17 - Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store
July 18 - Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre
July 28 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
August 5 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
August 6 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
August 7 - Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
August 17 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
August 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
August 20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 21 - Silver Spring, MD @ the Fillmore Silver Spring
August 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
August 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 2 - St. Louis, MO @ the Pageant
September 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
September 16 - Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
September 22 - Missoula, MT @ the Wilma
September 23 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox
September 25 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
September 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
October 3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ the Wiltern
October 13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
November 12 - Atlanta, GA @ the Eastern
November 13 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
November 14 - Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore Charlotte
December 8 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
December 11 - Dubuque, IA @ Mississippi Moon Bar
December 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
January 6 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
January 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
January 8 - Richmond, VA @ the National
January 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
January 14 - Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore
January 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
