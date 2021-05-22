Ashley McBryde Announces Headlining 'This Town Talks Tour'

Ashley McBryde has revealed dates for her headlining tour for the second half of 2021 and early 2022.

"AAAAAND we're back," McBryde said. "I've been waiting so long to be able to say that. We've missed you all so much, there aren't even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let's be together and make some damn music!"

The 37-date "This Town Talks Tour" will kick off on June 12 from Roanoke, Virginia, and wrap up on January 15 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Supporting performers on select dates include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick, and Ray Fulcher.

McBryde will also make her first headlining appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium for two nights, supported by Lainey Wilson on Thursday, August 26, and Caylee Hammack on Friday, August 27.

Tickets are on sale now.

Ashley McBryde's This Town Talks Tour Dates:

June 12 - Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

July 16 - Lake Charles, LA @ Gold Nugget Grand Event Center

July 17 - Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store

July 18 - Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre

July 28 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

August 5 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

August 6 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

August 7 - Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

August 17 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

August 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

August 20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 21 - Silver Spring, MD @ the Fillmore Silver Spring

August 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 2 - St. Louis, MO @ the Pageant

September 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

September 16 - Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

September 22 - Missoula, MT @ the Wilma

September 23 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

September 25 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

September 26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

October 3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ the Wiltern

October 13 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 12 - Atlanta, GA @ the Eastern

November 13 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

November 14 - Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore Charlotte

December 8 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

December 11 - Dubuque, IA @ Mississippi Moon Bar

December 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

January 6 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

January 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

January 8 - Richmond, VA @ the National

January 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

January 14 - Detroit, MI @ the Fillmore

January 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

