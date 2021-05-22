The Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

The Black Crowes have announced dates for their rescheduled 2021 "Shake Your Money Maker" tour.
The trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the reunited rockers debut LP, 1990's Shake Your Money Maker.
The rescheduled trek kicks off with a pair of dates, July 20 and 21, at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre. The 37-date trek will conclude on September 25 in Bethel, New York.
The Black Crowes announced that bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until their breakup in 2015, will rejoin the group for the reunion trek. The band will also be joined by guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha.
Tickets for the new dates are on sale now. All tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the 2021 shows. The reunion tour was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Black Crowes Tour Dates:
July 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25 -Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 29 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Amphitheatre
August 7 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
August 10 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre
August 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 14 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion
August 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre
August 18 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 22 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 25 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
August 26 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 29 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
August 30 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
September 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 5 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 8- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 17 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
September 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 22 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods
(Photo: Josh Cheuse)
