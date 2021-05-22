The Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

The Black Crowes have announced dates for their rescheduled 2021 "Shake Your Money Maker" tour.

The trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the reunited rockers debut LP, 1990's Shake Your Money Maker.

The rescheduled trek kicks off with a pair of dates, July 20 and 21, at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre. The 37-date trek will conclude on September 25 in Bethel, New York.

The Black Crowes announced that bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until their breakup in 2015, will rejoin the group for the reunion trek. The band will also be joined by guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now. All tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the 2021 shows. The reunion tour was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black Crowes Tour Dates:

July 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 -Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 29 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Amphitheatre

August 7 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

August 10 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

August 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 14 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion

August 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre

August 18 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 22 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 25 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

August 26 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 29 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

August 30 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 5 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 8- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 17 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

September 18 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 22 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

September 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods

(Photo: Josh Cheuse)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News