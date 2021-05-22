Blake Shelton To Return To The Road With 'Friends And Heroes 2021' Tour

Blake Shelton has announced that he will make his long-anticipated return to the road alongside his friends and heroes on August 18.

The country music superstar will visit 16 cities for a 17-date run, including a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and a two-night residency in Washington D.C.

The tour, titled "Friends and Heroes 2021," will feature special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina Mcbride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

"A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night," Shelton said. "I told you we would be back, and I'm thrilled to say we are kicking off the friends and heroes 2021 tour in Omaha."

"I'm giving everybody in every city plenty of notice - you might as well tell your boss you're gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y'all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us!" he added.

Some of the 2020 tour dates were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Tickets for all new dates will go on sale on June 10 at 10:00am local time at https://www.blakeshelton.com/

Tour Dates:

Aug. 18 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 20 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 2 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 3-4 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Sept. 11 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 16 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 17 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 18 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 23 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 24 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Sept. 25 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

