Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini will join The Jonas Brothers for a 44-city summer tour later this year.

Ballerini will open the "Remember This Tour" when it kicks off at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on August 20.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini," brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas said in a statement announcing the tour.

"If this past year has taught us anything, it's that we need to remember the important moments in our lives," they added. "We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can't wait to see all their faces soon."

"It only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet and greet," the "Hole in the Bottle" singer wrote on social media, posting a photo of herself along with the trio.

Ticket sale for the tour dates will begin on May 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Ballerini will not appear on a few dates.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Aug. 30 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Sept. 12 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN

Sept. 17 - Nashville, TN

Sept. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*

Sept. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 24 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 25 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sept. 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 29 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 1 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Oct. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 7 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp

Oct. 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

