Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini will join The Jonas Brothers for a 44-city summer tour later this year.
Ballerini will open the "Remember This Tour" when it kicks off at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on August 20.
"We couldn't be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini," brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas said in a statement announcing the tour.
"If this past year has taught us anything, it's that we need to remember the important moments in our lives," they added. "We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can't wait to see all their faces soon."
"It only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet and greet," the "Hole in the Bottle" singer wrote on social media, posting a photo of herself along with the trio.
Ticket sale for the tour dates will begin on May 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Ballerini will not appear on a few dates.
Tour Dates:
Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Aug. 28 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Aug. 30 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
Sept. 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
Sept. 12 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN
Sept. 17 - Nashville, TN
Sept. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
Sept. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 24 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 25 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Sept. 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 29 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 1 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Oct. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 7 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp
Oct. 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
