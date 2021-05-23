Renewed Consolidation Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

The Hong Kong stock market ticked higher again on Friday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 880 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,460-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with oil stocks tipped to offer support while technology shares may fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the casinos, financials and stocks were capped by weakness from the properties.

For the day, the index rose 8.15 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 28,458.44 after trading between 28,286.92 and 28,584.34.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies spiked 2.22 percent, while AIA Group increased 0.10 percent, Alibaba Group and Techtronic Industries both added 0.97 percent, Alibaba Health Info jumped 1.39 percent, ANTA Sports surged 2.41 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.13 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.14 percent, China Resources Land improved 0.42 percent, CNOOC tanked 0.71 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical accelerated 2.01 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 1.13 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.21 percent, Henderson Land slid 0.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.14 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.20 percent, Longfor plummeted 1.81 percent, Meituan gained 0.73 percent, New World Development sank 0.61 percent, Sands China rallied 1.65 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.08 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.37 percent, WuXi Biologics soared 2.31 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), CITIC and Wharf Real Estate were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with only the Dow ending in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,207.84, while the NASDAQ sank 64.75 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 eased 3.26 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,155.86. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the Dow lost 0.5 percent and the S&P fell 0.4 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but also remain wary of signs that the Federal Reserve will soon consider tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that a cyclone may disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $1.64 or 2.7 percent at $63.58 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.7 percent in the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis