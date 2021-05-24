logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Cummins Partners With Iberdrola For Gigawatt Electrolyzer Plant In Spain For Green Hydrogen

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Cummins Inc. (CMI), a manufacturer of power solutions, announced Monday its partnership with Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) for its Gigawatt Electrolyzer plant in Spain for the production of green hydrogen.

The electrolyzer plant will be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

Cummins said its investment in Spain will accelerate the production of green hydrogen with strong support from the Castilla-La Mancha and Spanish governments. It follows the companies' decision to partner together on large-scale hydrogen production projects in Spain and Portugal.

The companies have signed an agreement to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia.

A site selection search within the Guadalajara area of Castilla-La Mancha is currently underway for Cummins' new 50 million euros PEM electrolyzer plant that will house system assembly and testing for approximately 500 MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1 GW/year.

The facility, which will initially be 22,000 square meters, is anticipated to open in 2023, creating 350 new jobs as production ramps up. Cummins has deployed more than 600 electrolyzers in 100 countries globally.

As part of this alliance, the 230-MW green hydrogen project in Palos de la Frontera in Spain - that Iberdrola has planned for fertilizer producer Fertiberia - will become a benchmark for large
electrolysis projects. Cummins will be the electrolyzer supplier for the Palos project.

Through the experience acquired in the project, Iberdrola and Cummins will jointly collaborate in the design of solutions for large electrolysis projects.

The companies are also collaborating on a hydrogen refueling station in Barcelona, Spain with additional partnership and broader collaboration opportunities anticipated in the future.

The alliance helps to position Cummins as a major supplier of electrolyzer systems for large-scale projects in Iberia and Iberdrola as a leading developer of electrolyzer projects and hydrogen supplier to final industrial customers.

The plant will also enable Cummins to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as outlined in the company's Planet 2050 sustainability strategy.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Milan Provisions Recalls Certain Jalapeno Chorizo Sausage Products
Corona, New York-based Milan Provisions Co. Inc. is recalling around 6,000 pounds of Jalapeno chorizo sausage products made using pork ingredients produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.
Otten's Seafood Recalls Siluriformes Fish Products
Tinley Park, Illinois-based Otten's Seafood Inc. is recalling around 46,804 pounds of Siluriformes fish or catfish citing that the products were produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.
John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles
John Deere, the brand name of machinery manufacturer Deere & Co., recalled about 90 units of Gator Utility Vehicles for a possible crash hazard and risk of injury, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company said an error in the Engine Control Unit or ECU software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap