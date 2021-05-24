Cummins Partners With Iberdrola For Gigawatt Electrolyzer Plant In Spain For Green Hydrogen

Cummins Inc. (CMI), a manufacturer of power solutions, announced Monday its partnership with Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) for its Gigawatt Electrolyzer plant in Spain for the production of green hydrogen.

The electrolyzer plant will be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

Cummins said its investment in Spain will accelerate the production of green hydrogen with strong support from the Castilla-La Mancha and Spanish governments. It follows the companies' decision to partner together on large-scale hydrogen production projects in Spain and Portugal.

The companies have signed an agreement to accelerate the growth of opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia.

A site selection search within the Guadalajara area of Castilla-La Mancha is currently underway for Cummins' new 50 million euros PEM electrolyzer plant that will house system assembly and testing for approximately 500 MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1 GW/year.

The facility, which will initially be 22,000 square meters, is anticipated to open in 2023, creating 350 new jobs as production ramps up. Cummins has deployed more than 600 electrolyzers in 100 countries globally.

As part of this alliance, the 230-MW green hydrogen project in Palos de la Frontera in Spain - that Iberdrola has planned for fertilizer producer Fertiberia - will become a benchmark for large

electrolysis projects. Cummins will be the electrolyzer supplier for the Palos project.

Through the experience acquired in the project, Iberdrola and Cummins will jointly collaborate in the design of solutions for large electrolysis projects.

The companies are also collaborating on a hydrogen refueling station in Barcelona, Spain with additional partnership and broader collaboration opportunities anticipated in the future.

The alliance helps to position Cummins as a major supplier of electrolyzer systems for large-scale projects in Iberia and Iberdrola as a leading developer of electrolyzer projects and hydrogen supplier to final industrial customers.

The plant will also enable Cummins to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as outlined in the company's Planet 2050 sustainability strategy.

